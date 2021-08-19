BMO Capital Markets Increases Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIA. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.31.

Shares of SIA stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.24 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.18.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total transaction of C$145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,780. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $242,460 over the last ninety days.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

