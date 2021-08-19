BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target to C$38.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.80.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.5% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

