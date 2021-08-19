BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. 14,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 223,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $819,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter worth $267,000. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

