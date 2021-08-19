Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 565,497 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

