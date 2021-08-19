Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 1,276 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 1,861,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 3.49. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

