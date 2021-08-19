Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Reaches $9.37 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $15,040.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00051688 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00028773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009678 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,937,554 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.