BLink Hits Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $214,938.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,382 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

