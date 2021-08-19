Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 10,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

