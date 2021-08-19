Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 10,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.
- On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 897.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $1,782,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Recommended Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.