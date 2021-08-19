Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$15,238.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$15,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,856,139.84.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total value of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total value of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$8,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 3,500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$30,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Robert Finbow sold 500 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total value of C$4,250.00.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BLN has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

