BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $73.45 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.30.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,912,932.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,857 shares of company stock valued at $11,380,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

