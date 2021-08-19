Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.22. 4,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37. Black Knight has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

