Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Short Interest Down 24.1% in July

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Black Dragon Resource Companies stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil and natural gas, and oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Black Dragon Resource, Inc and changed its name to Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc in December 2004.

