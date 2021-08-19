Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $48.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 101,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,713 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

