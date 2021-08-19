BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $616,048.70 and approximately $170,227.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.00404168 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001423 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00982080 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

