Bitradio Price Hits $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $70,770.70 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00184740 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,314,138 coins and its circulating supply is 10,314,134 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.