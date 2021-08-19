Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.02 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $272.52 million and $12.02 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $23.87 or 0.00052169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

