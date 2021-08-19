Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $146.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $146.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0571 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.