Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Up 57.9% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for about $87.49 or 0.00196041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $39.37 million and $564,744.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

