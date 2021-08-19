Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Takes $214,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,886,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

