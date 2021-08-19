Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $2,853,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. 374,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

