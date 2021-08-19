Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.4% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,437. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

