BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.15

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 2549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after buying an additional 18,416 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

