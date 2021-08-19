Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.74.

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative net margin of 751.24% and a negative return on equity of 114.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

