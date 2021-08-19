Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BMEA opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,197,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,270,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.