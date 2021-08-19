BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

BIOL stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. Research analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,984 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BIOLASE by 1,225.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,313,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BIOLASE by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

