Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $62.83. Approximately 75,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,730,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.46.

The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILI. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.22.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

