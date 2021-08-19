Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.70 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bilibili updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Bilibili stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.