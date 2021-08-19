BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,394.29 ($31.28).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,126 ($27.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The firm has a market cap of £107.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,218.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

