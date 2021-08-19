Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

BYND traded down $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,245. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.58. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $60,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $48,756,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

