Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 787,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,574,000 after purchasing an additional 602,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $28,971,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.
BLI opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
