Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 324.7% during the 1st quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC now owns 787,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,574,000 after purchasing an additional 602,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $28,971,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,893,033. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

