Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $1,508,250.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -42.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

