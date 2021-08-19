Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

