Berenberg Bank Lowers Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) to Hold

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of ESP opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £588.73 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.25.
Empiric Student Property Company Profile
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
