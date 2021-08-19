Berenberg Bank Lowers Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) to Hold

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 97.60 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £588.73 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. Empiric Student Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.25.

In other Empiric Student Property news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 93,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £83,809.80 ($109,498.04).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

