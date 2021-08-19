Benchmark Begins Coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
OSS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
