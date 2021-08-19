Benchmark Begins Coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

OSS opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.71. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

