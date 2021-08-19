Ben Thompson Acquires 22 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Ben Thompson bought 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £312.40 ($408.15).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ben Thompson purchased 24 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.33) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($391.95).

On Friday, June 11th, Ben Thompson sold 29,631 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74), for a total value of £357,053.55 ($466,492.75).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,380 ($18.03) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,270.58. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.86 ($8.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £733.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.47.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

