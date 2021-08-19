Belt Finance Price Hits $13.85 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $76.01 million and approximately $9.94 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $13.85 or 0.00031198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00144761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,325.72 or 0.99815491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00907257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.89 or 0.06692281 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,486,288 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

