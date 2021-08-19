Bell Bank Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Neogen by 118.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Neogen by 101.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Neogen by 3,151.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 118.2% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NEOG opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

