BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $289.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.46. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.30, for a total transaction of $534,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,314,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,151,249.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock worth $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,455,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,495,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

