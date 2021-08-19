Beer Money Price Hits $0.0116 on Top Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $397,978.34 and approximately $26,296.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.30 or 0.00853561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00047351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00104099 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

