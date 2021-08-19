Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 25.7% in July

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 56,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BBGI opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

