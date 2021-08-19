Beam Market Capitalization Hits $67.27 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $67.27 million and $11.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 270.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,922,160 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

