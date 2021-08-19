Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEEM. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.01 million and a P/E ratio of -34.59. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

