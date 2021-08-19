Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce $3.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.74 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Beam Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEEM traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 288,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.67. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 million and a P/E ratio of -32.53.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

