BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes $949,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,490,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 3,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 937.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 158,189 shares during the period.

Shares of BJUL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

