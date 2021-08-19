BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SLY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.48. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,167. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

