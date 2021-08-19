BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.37. 188,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,628,914. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

