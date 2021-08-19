BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,487 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of PMAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.61. 21,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,683. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.