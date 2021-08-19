Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBWI stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,599,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,809. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

