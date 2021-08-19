Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $533,711.64.

FIVN stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,729. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -252.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.29. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

