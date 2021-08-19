Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 767.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

